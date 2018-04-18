Engesser Engesser Arianna Scott, 6, giggles Wednesday as she feeds a goat at the Jungle Safari at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Animals will be on display at the mall until Sunday. Arianna Scott, 6, giggles Wednesday as she feeds a goat at the Jungle Safari at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Animals will be on display at the mall until Sunday. Sisters Izzy and Abby, 5, and Kenly Bellamy, 7, take a ride on a camel Wednesday at Jungle Safari at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Twins Izzy and Abby enjoyed the ride, but Kenly said she was a bit nervous. Sisters Izzy and Abby, 5, and Kenly Bellamy, 7, take a ride on a camel Wednesday at Jungle Safari at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Twins Izzy and Abby enjoyed the ride, but Kenly said she was a bit nervous.

LUMBERTON — Local folks can take a walk on the wild side with animals large, small, docile and potentially dangerous at the Jungle Safari exhibit at Biggs Park Mall.

The educational and entertaining exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children can ride, feed, pet or just observe the animals from a safe distance. The Jungle Safari workers give lectures daily and talk with people throughout the day to educate them about the animals.

Co-owner and Manager Robert Engesser said it’s convenient for families who aren’t able to make the trip to Asheboro visit the North Carolina Zoo.

“If you don’t have any money, there’s still something for you to do,” Engesser said.

Engesser and his wife, Patricia, have been traveling with the animals for more than 34 years. His grandparents worked with animals in a circus and his parents raised and bred animals, which is how his love for animals grew. Their safari exhibit is no stranger to Lumberton. It’s been at the mall multiple times.

“We’ve been here at least six or seven times,” Engesser said. “It’s great for us and the mall, so it’s a win-win.”

Engesser said the exhibit is a good way to bring the family together.

“This is just something that mom, dad and the kids can do together, and that’s what it’s all about,” Engesser said.

The collection of animals includes a 275-pound white tiger named Princess, a red kangaroo, a camel, an Iberian lynx, a Scottish cow called a Belted Galloway, two capuchin monkeys, five miniature goats, a miniature horse, ring-tailed lemurs and a turtle.

There are charges that range from as little as a dollar to as much as $20 for group shots with individual animals.

The exhibit will be at parking lot of Biggs Park Mall, located at 2800 N. Elm St., under the red, white and blue tent.

