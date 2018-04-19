Donate canned foods now at The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Anyone wanting to donate some canned drives today for the United Way’s Days of Caring can do so at The Robesonian newspaper until 2 p.m.

A tent is set up for collections on the front of our building at 2175 Roberts Ave. To donate, a person doesn’t even need to exit the vehicle, just hand the items to staff at the newspaper.

The donated canned goods will be added to food collected during the Days of Caring on Friday and Saturday.

Lumberton Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac’s Drive for Good canned food drive will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the dealership, which is across from Lumberton High School at 500 Linkhaw Road. Canned food items can be dropped off that will be distributed to agencies in Robeson County that will get them to the needy.

The dealership will be the staging point on Friday for traditional Day of Caring activities. The day will begin with sign-in and breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Volunteers will then go to sites around the county from 9 a.m. to noon. They will return to Lumberton Chevrolet at noon for lunch and a networking opportunity. The event will end at 1 p.m.

Family Volunteer Day will take place 8:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall. The goal is to have families take part in service activities around the community while learning about important resources.

Sign-in is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will volunteer at various sites around the community from 9:30 a.m. to noon. At noon, volunteers will return to Biggs Park Mall for a Block Party that will feature activities such as Partnership for Children’s KidZone, face painting, rescue vehicle tours, health screenings in the Wellness On Wheels bus, and agency tables with games.

Lunch will be served by Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton. United Way will end the event by drawing a family’s name and presenting that family with tickets to Disney World.

United Way of Robeson County asks that all participants RSVP by visiting www.UnitedWayRobeson.org. For more information, contact Jordyn Roark at 910-739-4249.