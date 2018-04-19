Man facing multiple B&E charges

Jacobs Jacobs

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Fairmont man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering, crimes the police chief said were made easier by some of the victims.

Howard Lynn Jacobs II, of 101 Patton St., is charged with three counts of breaking and entering to motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering into a residence, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to Police Chief Jon Edwards.

He was placed in the Robeson County jail under $100,000.

“Please remind residents to lock their car doors,” Edwards said. “Every one of the cars that he entered but one were unlocked. He checked doors and only entered the ones that were unlocked.”

Jacobs