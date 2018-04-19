N.C. 710 section closed for bridge work

LUMBERTON — A section of N.C. 710 in Pembroke will be closed 24 hours a day through May 11 so bridge repairs can be made.

The closure is about 200 yards east of Deep Branch Road. State Department of Transportation crews were performing another maintenance job when a bridge inspection revealed problems that needed to be addressed. This prompted the extended closure.

The section of N.C. 710 is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on May 11. Until then the highway section will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Crews will be working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The detour is Deep Branch Road to Chicken Road to U.S. 74 Alternate to N.C. 710.