Shows set for Saturday at planetarium

LUMBERTON — Shows have been scheduled Saturday to introduce the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center’s new projection system.

The shows will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and admission is free. Saturday’s shows are part of the North Carolina State Science Festival. Many such festival events will take place in North Carolina.

Reservations for Saturday’s show are urged and can be made by calling 910-735-2147. Callers will be asked to say which show they want to attend, how many people will be in their viewing party, and to leave a telephone number that will be used to confirm viewing time.

The planetarium, at 210 Second St. in downtown Lumberton, holds only 20 people, so interested people are urged to make reservations quickly.