2 teens charged in murder

LUMBERTON — Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old whose body was found early Saturday morning in the middle of Roberts Avenue.

Byren Ah’mar Stephens, 17, of North Barker Street in Lumberton, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Keithan Khalil Lynch, said Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker. Lynch lived on of Gough Street in Lumberton.

Police say he had been shot.

GeQuan Cornish, 19, was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday by police investigators and Erich Hackney, a Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigator, and charged with first-degree murder, Parker said.

Cornish and Stephens are currently being held in the county jail without bond.

A firearm believed to have been used to kill Lynch was found at Cornish’s home, Hackney said.

“Additional charges and arrests are imminent,” Hackney said. “Our last two homicides have been kids killing kids for basically no reason.”

The investigation continues.

“We’ve arrested two people for the death of Mr. Lynch,” Parker said. “We are not done, we go a lot to do.”

Anyone with information about this case should call Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Annick Joseph Staff writer

