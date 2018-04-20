Democratic Party opening office Saturday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Democratic Party will open an office Saturday that voters can use as a resource in advance of the May 8 primary.

The office, which is located at 3155-B Robert Ave., will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Sample ballots for the primary will be available to Democratic voters. There will also be information on individual candidates to help voters make a decision.

There are local races on May 8 for sheriff, district attorney, Robeson County Board of Elections, the school board, as well as some legislative races and a race for the 9th District in the U.S. House.

Volunteers are also needed. For information on how to volunteers, contact Ed Henderson, chairman of the local party, at 910-316-9555, Pearlean Revels at 910-374-5619, Shelia Beck at 910-374-0433 or Brooke Clark at 910-736-2838.

The office will remain open through the May 8 primary, close, and then open again in advance of the Nov. 6 General Election.