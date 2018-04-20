Crime report

An employee of Home Depot, on Fayetteville Road, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole construction equipment, with a combined estimated value of $5,765, from the back of a pickup truck.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Frank Butler, Oakdale Church Road, Fairmont; Ashton Smith, Elrod Road, Rowland; Jermaine Alford, North Broadridge Road; and Discount Wholesale, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton.

Daniel Smith reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle parked at a residence on Addison Tram Road in Rowland.

Lindria Cummings reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of assault with a deadly weapon.