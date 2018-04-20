Breeders to show off their dogs at Ag Center

LUMBERTON — Breeders of the American Bully Breeds will show off their dogs and compete for prizes on Saturday at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

The event, which begins at 9 a.m., is open to the public. Admission is $10, but children under 12 get in free. There will be opportunities to participate in a junior handlers program, an educational event about showing dogs.

Several canine breeds will be shown at the event, including Staffordshire terrier, American, French and English bulldogs and others in the American Bully category. The animals will be judged on certain genetic standards, such as muzzle, tail length, and the A-frame of their chest.

“A lot of animal lovers misunderstand the American pit bull terrier,” said Timothy Sinclair, a judge and organizer of the event. “The American Bully breed group includes six different breeds. The pit bull terrier comes from the American Bully breed after it was bred with other canines breeds. There are people who are trying to cut the pit bull terrier out of the group, but the animal is highly intelligent, and highly energetic. Owners of the breed need to help them burn off that energy. There’s a lot of misunderstanding of the breed.”

Three shows will be held Saturday, with trophies and cash prizes of $150 in each event.

David Bradley Staff Writer

Reach David Bradley at 910 416-5182 or dbradley@robesonian.com

