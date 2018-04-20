15-year-old charge for lie in murder case

Stephens Stephens

LUMBERTON — A 15-year-old has been arrested for supplying a false alibi for a person charged with the murder of a 17-year-old.

The 15-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with possession of marijuana; resist, delay and obstructing a public officer; and felony obstruction of justice, according to information from Erich Hackney, a Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigator. Hackney did not release the 15-year-old’s name because of the person’s age.

The arrest is the third made in connection to the shooting death on April 14 of Keithan Khalil Lynch. Byren Ah’mar Stephens, 17, of North Barker Street in Lumberton, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lynch, who lived on Gough Street in Lumberton. GeQuan Cornish, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The charges against the 15-year-old followed Cornish’s arrest at his residence, according to Hackney. When officers arrived at the residence, Cornish, the 15-year-old and a third juvenile were sitting in a car in Cornish’s driveway. Cornish and the juveniles were ordered to remain where they were.

One of the juveniles got out of the vehicle and fled but was quickly caught in Cornish’s backyard, according to Hackney. Marijuana was found in the juvenile’s pocket.

The juvenile provided a false alibi for Cornish for the time period of Lynch’s death, Hackney said. The juvenile said he was at a party with Cornish at Cornish’s home that evening and into the following morning.

Lynch was shot to death a short distance from Cornish’s residence on Roberts Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. April 14. His body was found in the middle of Roberts Avenue.

Stephens https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Stephens_1-3.jpg Stephens https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Cornish_2.jpg