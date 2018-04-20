GenX found at unsafe levels in county well

Smith Smith

ST. PAULS — A Robeson County swamp about seven miles from the Chemours chemical plant tested positive for GenX contaminants in March, according to results from the third round of testing well and surface water by the Robeson County Health Department.

The Health Department released the results of the tests conducted March 26 on Thursday.

One well and two bodies of surface water tested positive for levels deemed unsafe for drinking by the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality. GenX and a related chemical, C8, also were found in Robeson County and Lumberton’s drinking water, but at very low levels.

The Chemours chemical company, formerly owned by DuPont, is located on the Cape Fear River on the Cumberland/Bladen county line. It is about three miles from the Robeson County line and one mile from the Lumber River watershed.

The Division of Environmental Quality began testing private wells near the plant in October. The Health Department began testing in late January.

In the newest tests, the Health Department found GenX in 29 of the 33 wells in northeast Robeson County. Only one well, on Caulder Road, tested at levels the state has deemed unsafe for drinking.

“This individual lives on Caulder Road and has been provided bottled water by Chemours last week. This is the first verified well in Robeson County that has GenX levels above the safe drinking level established by the state,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

All 13 ponds and swamps tested contained chemical contaminants. Twenty-four of the 33 wells tested were found to contain C8, an earlier generation chemical used to manufacture Teflon.

Two of the 13 ponds and swamps exceeded the safe limit set by the state.

“However, it should be noted that these two ponds are not used for drinking purposes so the consumption level does not apply,” Smith said. “Owners will be kept informed as the state continues to research the effects of GenX on animals, particularly fish, and gardens and crops.”

GenX, used in making nonstick coatings and listed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency as an emerging contaminant, was revealed in Wilmington’s drinking water in July by an N.C. State University scientist. North Carolina set 140 parts per trillion as its safe limit. Wilmington’s water exceeded that limit.

The Division of Environmental Quality has not tested any Robeson County wells but continues to expand its testing circle. Besides moving through ground water into shallow wells, GenX and C8 are released airborne by the chemical plant and could affect plants and animals.

The spread of GenX and C8, scientifically known as PFOS and PFOA respectively, appears to be pervasive. The Health Department also tested the Robeson County and Lumberton water systems, which draw from deep wells. Lumberton’s drinking water also had low levels of PFOA and PFOS.

“The Robeson County water system indicated low levels of GenX and, and because this is counter intuitive for a relatively new contaminant to be found in a deep well, additional testing will be done next week at several sites,” Smith said. “No action is necessary because the level is far below the 140 ppt advisory level.“

The Health Department will look at further testing in Robeson County, Smith said.

By Scott Bigelow

Staff writer Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

