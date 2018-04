FAIRMONT — Firefighters are fighting a blaze that appears to have destroyed three businesses in Fairmont, the Dollar General, the Meat Store, and True Value Hardward.

The businesses are located on N.C. 41 just north of Fairmont.

The Robesonian will update this story as information is available.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Fire-1_1.jpg