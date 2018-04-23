The Robesonian to live stream school board forum

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian will provide a live video feed on Facebook tonight of a candidates forum featuring those seeking election to the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The forum, sponsored by UNC’s Student Government Association, begins at 6 p.m. It will have a question-and-answer format, with the opportunity for questions from the audience.

There are 14 candidates running for four seats on the Board of Education during the May 8 primary. Because the school board is nonpartisan, the winners that day will be sworn into office in July.