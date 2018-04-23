Landfill Free Day is May 5

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents can dump their trash at the county landfill for free on May 5, including houshold garbare, yard debris and even appliances and furniture.

The county Solid Waste Landfill Annual Free Day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can avoid the $36.50 per ton tipping fee during that time. Businesses and contractors can dump their trash during Free Day, but must pay the $36.50 per ton fee.

Some conditions apply. No chemicals or hazardous materials will be accepted. No more than eight tires will be accepted without charge.

Residents are reminded that up to four tires can be dumped for free at any of the 20 collection sites in the county.

The landfill’s address is 246 Landfill Road in St. Paul.

Solid Waste Department administrators remind area residents that the next Clean and Green Committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 17 at the Red Springs Community Center at 112 Cross St.

Call 910-865-3348 for more information.