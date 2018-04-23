Crime report

Phillip Wayne reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Chevy truck from in front of a business on North Chippwa Street.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Discount Wholesale, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; Robert Chavis, Pine Tree Road, Lumberton; Kymmberlee Barfield, McGirt Road, Maxton; Sheryl Griffin, McNeill Road, Maxton; Sherry Hunt, North Broadridge Road, Lumberton; Chapel Mini Mart, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Ellida Toledo, Ingle Drive, Red Springs; Elsie Currie, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Latoshua Oxendine, Moose Drive, Shannon.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its firearms was stolen in the Lumberton area.

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Cummings, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Dwayne Hunt, Mockingbird Lane, Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lindria Cummings, on Lewin McNeill Road, Red Springs; and Marie Hunt, on Oakgrove Church Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lynne Barton, on Rose Drive, Maxton; and P Lamb Inc., on Mount Moriah Church Road, Lumberton.