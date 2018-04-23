Fairmont fire ruled accidental

Firefighters and investigators study the charred remains of a strip mall on Walnut Street in Fairmont on Monday. The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives led the investigation that determined the fire was because of an electrical problem. Firefighters and investigators study the charred remains of a strip mall on Walnut Street in Fairmont on Monday. The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives led the investigation that determined the fire was because of an electrical problem. Mary Faircloth, 48, and her 28-year-old daughter Brittany Palmer, of Proctorville, fill their basket Monday at The Meat Store in Lumberton. They made the trip to the Lumberton location because the Fairmont store was destroyed by the fire that engulfed a strip mall on Friday. Mary Faircloth, 48, and her 28-year-old daughter Brittany Palmer, of Proctorville, fill their basket Monday at The Meat Store in Lumberton. They made the trip to the Lumberton location because the Fairmont store was destroyed by the fire that engulfed a strip mall on Friday. The general manager of U.S. Cellular puts up a sign on Monday to let customers know the kiosk that was in the True Value in Fairmont is closed. The True Value was one of three stores destroyed when a fire raged through a strip mall in Fairmont on Friday. The general manager of U.S. Cellular puts up a sign on Monday to let customers know the kiosk that was in the True Value in Fairmont is closed. The True Value was one of three stores destroyed when a fire raged through a strip mall in Fairmont on Friday.

FAIRMONT — The fire that gutted a 30,000-square-foot strip mall here on Friday has been ruled an accident, the police chief said Monday.

The determination that the blaze started in the building’s electrical system was made by a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator, Chief Jon Edwards said. Standard procedure dictated the State Bureau of Investigation call the federal agency to help investigate the fire on North Walnut Street because a commercial structure was involved.

A Dollar Tree, The Meat Store and a True Value Hardware store were lost to the flames.

The True Value store had been in operation for about 25 years, and now its future is uncertain, owner Kathy Ellefson said Monday.

“It’s up in the air right now,” she said. “We’ve got a lot to do.”

Relocating employees is not an option because Ellefson owns only the one franchise. About 40 people worked out all three stores.

“We are one location, that’s it,” she said. “We don’t have another store to send them to.”

It is up to the town and its people to come together to help the people who have lost property and jobs, town Commissioner Charles Kemp said.

“In a small town like Fairmont all of us count. We rely on each other for support and assistance when there is a need,” Kemp said. “That is exactly the situation facing us due to this devastating fire and the destruction of three outstanding businesses. The owners and employees are now hurting and there is a need for all of us to come to their aid. And rest assured we will do just that in the days to come.”

Mary Faircloth, 48, and her 28-year-old daughter Brittany Palmer, of Proctorville, had planned Friday to go to The Meat Store, which was beside True Value, but discovered the store had burned.

“I was shocked,” Faircloth said. “I was thinking, I guess we will wait until we go to Lumberton.”

Which is exactly what they did on Monday.

The Meat Store owners would not comment Monday, but Faircloth said the Lumberton location was “pretty busy.”

“I am going to miss the Fairmont location, but I’ll go to Lumberton,” Palmer said.

Fairmont resident Margaret Taylor, 70, was a regular shopper at The Meat Store and is not looking forward to travelling farther to get her meats.

“They had really good deals, you know, by bulk. You could buy 25 pounds of this and 25 pounds of that, it was convenient,” she said. “We have to go all the way to Lumberton now.”

Taylor said she lives about a quarter mile from the Fairmont shopping center that fell victim to Friday’s inferno.

“My friend was like ‘girl, the Dollar store is on fire.’ With the winds so strong, the fire moved fast to The Meat Store and then the hardware store,” she said. “It broke my heart. I am devastated, this was part of the community. It’s gone now.”

Tenants of Meadow Woods Apartments, located at 401 Meadow Wood Circle, decided to leave on their own accord and were not prompted by management or emergency personnel, Elaine McNair, property manager, said Monday.

Power was cut off in the vicinity, including to the apartment complex, she said.

“It is hard to say when the power went back on. I am getting different times from tenants,” McNair said. “If anyone lost power for more than an two hours, I want to know. We want to take care of our tenants.”

Owners of U.S. Cellular, which was inside True Value, and Dollar Tree could not be reached for comment on Monday.

However, the district manager in charge of the Fairmont and two Lumberton cellular phone stores was seen Monday erecting a sign informing customers that two alternate locations were available to them.

Ellefson said she is still in “a bit of a shock” right now, but the outpouring of love and support, helps a lot.

“It’s a loss for us and a loss for the community,” she said. “We appreciate all the support from the community. It is very, very heartwarming.”

Firefighters and investigators study the charred remains of a strip mall on Walnut Street in Fairmont on Monday. The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives led the investigation that determined the fire was because of an electrical problem. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Fire-1_1-3.jpg Firefighters and investigators study the charred remains of a strip mall on Walnut Street in Fairmont on Monday. The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives led the investigation that determined the fire was because of an electrical problem. Mary Faircloth, 48, and her 28-year-old daughter Brittany Palmer, of Proctorville, fill their basket Monday at The Meat Store in Lumberton. They made the trip to the Lumberton location because the Fairmont store was destroyed by the fire that engulfed a strip mall on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Fire-2_1-2.jpg Mary Faircloth, 48, and her 28-year-old daughter Brittany Palmer, of Proctorville, fill their basket Monday at The Meat Store in Lumberton. They made the trip to the Lumberton location because the Fairmont store was destroyed by the fire that engulfed a strip mall on Friday. The general manager of U.S. Cellular puts up a sign on Monday to let customers know the kiosk that was in the True Value in Fairmont is closed. The True Value was one of three stores destroyed when a fire raged through a strip mall in Fairmont on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Fire-3_1-2.jpg The general manager of U.S. Cellular puts up a sign on Monday to let customers know the kiosk that was in the True Value in Fairmont is closed. The True Value was one of three stores destroyed when a fire raged through a strip mall in Fairmont on Friday.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.