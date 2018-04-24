Man faces charges for intimidating witness

LUMBERTON — A Virginia man was charged Tuesday for unlawfully restraining, intimidating and breaking a protective order taken out by a local woman who is a state’s witness in cases against the man.

Antwan Lashawn Broadnax, 21, of Imporia, Virginia, was “pulled out” of the Robeson County jail Tuesday and arrested on one count of assault on a female, threatening calls and violating a domestic violence protective order for the second time, said Erich Hackney, a Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigator. He appeared before a magistrate and was jailed again under no bond.

Broadnax already was in the county jail facing charges stemming from previous physical abuse and for restraining the victim in her home while he beat her and refused to let her leave.

The alleged victim took out a warrant for his arrest for false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a state’s witness and the for the first domestic violence protective order violation.

“She was served with four separate subpoenas to testify on these cases,” Hackney said.

Broadnax moved to North Carolina to be with a Dunn woman, with whom he fathered children, Hackney said.

Broadnax ended his relationship with the mother of his children in 2017 and moved in with a Robeson County woman.

The relationship became tumultuous on March 16 when the victim claimed she was beaten by Broadnax and was admitted to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

She took out a warrant for Broadnax’s arrest on charges of assault on a female, and 12 days later she began receiving threatening phone calls, according to Hackney.

Hackney said Broadnax threatened to kill her while she slept.

The victim took out a domestic violence protective order on April 2. But that did not stop Broadnax from contacting her.

The following day, the woman received a threat of bodily harm via text message.

The message read, “Twans homie from Durham, we’re on the way to your house and then your moms,” according to Hackney.

The case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office and assigned to Hackney for further inquiry.

A more extensive investigation, which involved listening to voice mails, and reviewing correspondence from Broadnax to the alleged victim, photographs of the victim’s injuries and hospital records, was performed because of the seriousness of the offense, according to Hackney.

Hackney said Broadnax was relentless. He attempted to call the victim at least 100 times, sent her letters and left her voice mails and continued to intimidate her immediate family, despite the order of protection against him.

“The District Attorney’s Office takes an aggressive prosecutorial approach on domestic violence offenders,” Hackney said.

Broadnax has a lengthy criminal record, according to Hackney.

He has been in the Harnett County jail on charges of breaking and entering, on probation for possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, and resisting, delaying an officer, Hackney said.

Other past charges include obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor child abuse.

Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt assisted in this investigation.

Broadnax’s bond hearing is scheduled for today.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

