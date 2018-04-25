Tania Daniels, Tairney Nelson and Javontay Nelson, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into their home and stole two televisions, a Nintendo 3DS XL, and a Toshiba laptop. No values were listed on the crime report.

James Freeman, of N.C. 72 East in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his car on Elizabethtown Road and stole a touchscreen radio. The estimated value of the radio was not listed on the crime report.

Wendy Shook reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her motor vehicle on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

Billy Ray Register reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his motorcycle on Scotch Lane in St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Matella Willis, Camala Drive, Lumberton; Colin Cline, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Phillip Locklear, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Randi Locklear, Gardenia Drive, Lumberton.