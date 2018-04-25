Dog shows at the Ag Center this weekend

LUMBERTON — Dog breeders will be showing their animals in a Myrtle Beach Kennel Club event at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center this weekend.

Shows involving 500 or more dogs will result in “Best of Show” awards at the end of each day on Saturday and Sunday. Events begin each day at 8:30 a.m.

Dogs are judged for height, attitude, temperament, and bone structure. Judges will determine points based on how well the canine competitors meet the standards.

A special 4H club event will take place for handlers between the ages of 9 and 17. There also will be a puppy event. Both events are on Saturday. A variety of dog-related vendors will be present.

The only cost to attend the shows is $5 for parking.

Staff report

Reach David Bradley at 910 416 5182 or dbradley@robesonian.com

