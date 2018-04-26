Man found shot to death on road

Sealey Sealey

RED SPRINGS — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found Wednesday night on Milk Dairy Road near Red Springs.

Sheriff Ken Sealey said the call came in about 8:30 p.m. Wednrsday and when deputies arrived, the man was already dead. His name was not available.

“We will provide you with more information tomorrow. It’s still early in the investigation,” Sealey said late Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

