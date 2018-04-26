Crime report

Labrisha Lowery, of West Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone robbed her with a knife. Stolen were medication, valued at $50; a Ziploc bag of jewelry, valued at $400; $155 in cash; a wallet; and identification.

Jackie Britt reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary on Old Allenton Road in Lumberton.

Arien Branch reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm on Union School Road in Rowland.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brian Burns, on Creek Road, Orrum; and Bradly Lee, Odum Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melinda Locklear, Midway Road, Rowland; Blondell Owens, Steed Road, Maxton; Suzanne Jackson, Camwood Lane, Shannon; and Anthony Tedder, Water Tower Road, Orrum.