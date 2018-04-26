Elm Street gets artsy on Saturday

LUMBERTON — The third annual Arts on Elm on Saturday will feature arts for everyone, food, music and fun for children, too.

The outdoor event is being staged by the Robeson County Arts Council and will take place on Elm Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 10th and 15 streets in one of Lumberton’s beautiful, tree-lined neighborhoods. Food will be the newest edition to the celebration of art. Daryl’s Bakery and Café, located at 1810 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, will provide sliders, croissants and finger foods.

Mother Nature is on board, promising clear skies and temperatures bumping up against 80 degrees.

“We couldn’t be luckier with the weather,” said Mary Ann Masters, of the Arts Council. “It will be perfect weather to wander up and down Lumberton streets to see arts and crafts and some working, too.”

With 29 vendors, Arts on Elm 2018 promises to be the largest event yet, Masters said.

“We’ll have some of Lumberton’s outstanding artists, like potter Jim Tripp and jewelry maker Sandi Carter,” she said. “It’s always fun to see what the new vendors bring to the event.”

The music venue has moved to the 1200 block of Elm Street for better visibility. Featured artists are the Della Vinci String Quartet, Mark Andersen on harp, Betty Fisher on accordion, and Lakota John & Kin, which performs a unique blend of blues and American Indian music.

The vendors will offer paintings, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, plants, homemade soaps and creams, and more. The Robeson Community College Early College Arts Club will provide entertainment for children.

“With perfect weather and a record number of vendors, we are very excited about the event this year,” Masters said.

She said Lumberton’s Office of Downtown Development, Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, county Commissioner David Edge and former Councilman Erich Hackney have chipped in to help with the costs of staging the event.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Staff writer Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 of bigelow@yahoo.com.

Staff writer Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 of bigelow@yahoo.com.