Man charged in cousin’s death

RED SPRINGS — A Robeson County man was arrested Friday and charged with what the sheriff says is the accidental shooting death of his cousin, whose body was found in a roadway Wednesday night.

Daniel Mack Locklear, 33, of 2381 Milk Dairy Road, turned himself in to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m., according to Sheriff Ken Sealey. Locklear was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nigil Brett McMillan. Locklear was placed in the county jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

McMillan, 22, lived at 2382 Milk Dairy Road, about 100 yards away from Locklear, according to Sealey. The sheriff said McMillan was shot and killed when a firearm accidentally discharged during an altercation between the two men. Deputies found his body on Milk Dairy Road.

Locklear’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

