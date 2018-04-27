You can dig in today at archaeology site

Some items found recently at the Wire Pasture Access of Lumber River State Park were chipped stone tools and flakes. Low-fired earthenware and imported glazed pottery fragments, nails, and pieces of brick also were found. - -

MAXTON — Anyone who wants to experience a day in the life of fictional archaeologist Indiana Jones will have their chance today.

Public Archaeology Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wire Pasture Access of Lumber River State Park. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the free event at U.S. 74 West in Maxton and to see artifacts found this week during a dig conducted in partnership with the Office of State Archaeology and NC State Parks, according state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ website.

Featured speakers will take the stage at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will talk about the Wire Pasture property and the practice of archaeology, according the department’s website. There will be stations at which people can learn about artifact identification and processing, and much more. The day also will feature children’s activities.

Several archaeological sites were identified on the Wire Pasture property about about 14 years ago when historical artifacts were found on the ground, according to the Cultural Resources’ website.

“They are getting ready to build on that site,” said Thomas Delane “Lane” Garner, Lumber River State Park superintendent. “We want to make sure there isn’t anything of historical significance before that land is used for that purpose.”

Visitor facilities are proposed for the site, and the survey work will enable the Office of State Archaeology to assist State Parks in determining whether or not significant archaeological sites may be affected by the proposed development, Garner said.

The artifacts found indicate that the property contains cultural components dating back as far as 9,500 years to as recently as the 19th century, according to the department’s website. Among the items found are chipped stone tools and flakes, low-fired earthenware, imported glazed pottery fragments, nails, and pieces of brick.

Some items found recently at the Wire Pasture Access of Lumber River State Park were chipped stone tools and flakes. Low-fired earthenware and imported glazed pottery fragments, nails, and pieces of brick also were found. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Artifacts_1.jpg Some items found recently at the Wire Pasture Access of Lumber River State Park were chipped stone tools and flakes. Low-fired earthenware and imported glazed pottery fragments, nails, and pieces of brick also were found. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Garner_2.jpg

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.