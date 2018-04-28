Beautiful Baby registration continues to May 11

LUMBERTON — Registration is open and babies are needed for the annual Beautiful Baby Contest.

A contest registration can be found by going to robesonian.com and clicking on the Beautiful Baby Contest ad. Complete the entry information and upload a favorite candid photo. The entry fee is $20 and proceeds benefit the Robeson County Partnership for Children and Exploration Station, an interactive learning museum on North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton.

The competition is open to children ages 5 and younger. Parents, grandparents or guardians must be residents of Robeson County.

This year’s batch of beautiful babies can be viewed at robesonian.com after registration ends on May 11. Photos of the contestants will be published in the newspaper on May 13, which is Mother’s Day.

Voting begins May 14 and runs through June 8. Each vote costs $1 and can be cast at the Robeson County Partnership for Children office in Lumberton by cash, check, debit or credit card. Voters also can pay online at robesonpartnership.org, or mail their payment to the office at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Two first-place winners, a boy and a girl, will each receive $100, a parade magnet, a trophy and a crown or tiara. Second- through sixth-place winners also will receive trophies. The top 12 babies will be featured in the partnership’s 2017 calender, which will be released in the fall.

Two first-place winners will be announced in The Robesonian on June 17, which is Father’s Day.

For more information, contact Tim Little at 910-738-6767 or funddevdir@rcpartnership4children.org.