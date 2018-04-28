Five shot at house party

Sealey -

MAXTON — Five party-goers were injured early Saturday when they were shot as a house party got out of control, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

At about 2 a.m. a call came into the Sheriff’s Office about the party on a private road off Modest Road near Neilock Road, Sealey said. The festivities were planned for 30 to 40 people but ballooned to about 300 revellers.

An argument broke out, followed by gunshots. All victims suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK. Their names were not available.

Witnesses were hesitant to come forward.

“No one will tell investigators what happened. They are still working on it,” Sealey said. “We will see what develops and hope to have an arrest soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s Capt. Forest Obershea at 910-671-3106.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-816-1987 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com.

