Teen charged in accidential shooting

LUMBERTON — A brother of a 14-year-old who was accidentally shot has been charged in connection with the shooting at Turner Mobile Home Park.

Chardrius Hughes, 17, of 300 Pearl St., Lot 137, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to information from Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker. Hughes was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

The Lumberton Police Department received a call about a shooting at the mobile home park about 4:05 p.m. Friday, according to Parker. The investigation revealed the shooting was an accident.

The 14-year-old’s injuries did appear to be life-threatening, and he was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to Parker. His condition was not known Monday afternoon.

