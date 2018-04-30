Crime report

An employee of Texas Steakhouse, on Fayetteville Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that an employee stole money from the restaurant. The amount of cash taken was not listed on the report.

Diane Rios reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone took her purse, containing her personal identification, several bank cards, a gold coin, and other items, while she was at the flea market on East Second Street.

An employee of Belk, located on North Elm Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a handbag, a shirt and a pair of pants from the store. They had an estimated collective value of $195.50.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Riginals Best, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Eddies Food Mart, Chicken Road, Pembroke; Duncan McKoy, Pennyfield Drive, Parkton; Joshua Michel, Kitty Fork Road, St. Pauls; Emanuel Small, Lone Oak Drive, Lumberton; Donna Houston, Pennyfield Drive, Parkton; Tony Sealey, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Freedom Assembly of God, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs; Richard Hayes, Iona Church Road, Fairmont; Gregory Carter, Shirdi Ray Lane, Pembroke; Ransom’s Performance, N.C. 711, Pembroke, Lonzo Hill, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Eric Oxendine, Lizzie Belle Drive, Lumberton; and Andrae Walker, Shannon Road, Shannon;

Mary Strong reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an assault and suffered serious injuries as a result.

Edwards Wiliams reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle from in front of a residence at Shaw and Scotch roads in Lumber Bridge.