Driver charged after car hits law firm

LUMBERTON — No one was injured, but charges were brought against the driver of the vehicle that ran into a law firm’s building in downtown Lumberton on Sunday.

Tammy Floyd, 59, of Lumberton, was charged with driving left of the centerline and failure to maintain single lane after crashing into a building at 503 N. Elm St., according to an accident report filed by Lumberton police Officer Cedrique Bridges. Floyd was driving along Fifth Street toward the Robeson County Courthouse about 6:45 p.m. when the 2002 Lincoln she was in crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck the building, which houses the Huggins Law Firm.

Floyd was alone in the vehicle, according to the report. No pedestrians or other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Officer Bridges conducted a sobriety test on Floyd, according to the report. The test results are pending.

The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the accident scene.

The driver was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Fire Chief Paul Ivey said Monday. He wasn’t sure if she was taken there because of injuries suffered in the accident or for observation.

“What caused the driver to wreck, I don’t know,” Ivey said.

The vehicle hit the building at an angle and slid down the wall until it struck a wooden enclosure over steps that lead to the building’s basement, he said. The enclosure is between 4 and 5 feet tall.

“It has been closed up for years,” Ivey said.

The building had an estimated $4,000 in damage and the car an estimated $3,500 in damage, according to the accident report.

No one could be reached at the Huggins Law Firm.