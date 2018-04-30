McLean - Leach - Quick -

RED SPRINGS — Three Red Spring men have been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting in which a father was killed in front of his child and three people escaped attempts on their lives.

Laroyce Trequan McLean, 24, of the 100 block of Haywood Street; Sherron Kendrick Leach, 22, of the 300 block of East Sixth Avenue; and James Franklin Quick, 26, of the 600 block of West Fourth Avenue, all of Red Springs, were charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, according to information from Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

The shootings occurred following a party in Hoke County.

All three men were arrested Sunday, two in Red Springs, according to Peterkin. Quick was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, where he has family. All three men are being held without bond.

Hoke County deputies were called Sunday morning to Shannon and North Old Wire roads about a shooting, according to Peterkin. When deputies arrived they found two people shot and one person with minor injuries. Richard Locklear was shot and killed. His cousin Vincent Locklear was wounded.

Richard Locklear’s girlfriend, Jessica Chavis, was injured by glass particles when bullets shattered the vehicle’s window, according to Peterkin. A 2-year-old who was in the vehicle was not hurt.

The accused shooters and the victims were at a party on Balfour Road in Hoke County before the shooting took place, Peterkin said. The victims had been followed and robbed at gunpoint before the shooting started.

The Red Springs Police Department received a call of shots fired at 25 Middle St. about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to information from Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe. When officers arrived they saw the Middle Street residence was riddled with bullet holes, and a Dodge Charger and a GMC Sierra pickup that were parked in the yard also were peppered with bullet holes.

As many as 23 shots were fired into the home and vehicles, according to Monroe. The two vehicles were unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses identified Quick as the shooter, Monroe said. Witnesses said Quick parked his vehicle away from the house, got out of his vehicle, ran up to the home and started shooting. Then he got back in his vehicle and fled.

The Red Springs case still is under investigation.

It was later revealed the Hoke County and Red Springs incidents were related.

About 4 a.m. Sunday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office contacted Red Springs police about a murder, possibly involving the same suspect who shot up the home on Middle Street on Saturday, according to Monroe.

Information about the Middle Street incident was relayed to Hoke County deputies, according to Monroe. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist in Quick’s arrest.

“Both Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in apprehending several suspects involved,” Monroe said. “The Red Springs Police Department is thankful for the quick responses by both agencies and if it wasn’t for interagency cooperation, the suspects may not have been brought to justice in such an expeditious manner.”

Then Hoke County investigation also continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111 or the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454. Callers can remain anonymous.

McLean Leach Quick

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Annick Joseph Staff writer

