Crime report

An employee of the Minuteman convenience store on Roberts Avenue reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole eight car chargers and two auxiliary audio cables from the store. The combined estimated value of the items stolen was $140.

The following reports of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sylvia Lorenzo, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton; Judy Oxendine, Bullard Road, Red Springs; and Joshua Worthington, Paris Street, Lumberton.

A woman reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery on Back Swamp Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brantly Chavis, on N.C. 711, Pembroke; Edd Campbell, on Riley Circle, Lumberton; and Robert Clifton, Interstate 95 South, Lumberton.

A man reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a firearm at him on Norment Road in Lumberton.