Pembroke woman faces drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke woman has been charged with selling opium from her home and vehicle.

Katherine Ave Privette, 23, of 5004 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke, was charged Sunday with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell, manufacture and distribute Ecstasy; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances; felony possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia; and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, according to the court documents.

When she was arrested Privette was in possession of 12.3 grams of marijuana, one fentanyl transdermal patch, 22 Ecstasy pills, and between 14 and 28 grams of opiates, according to warrants.

Court records indicate Privette maintained her single-family residence on Union Chapel Road in Pembroke to keep and sell controlled substances, such as opiates, marijuana and Ecstasy.

Privette knowingly possessed with intent to use drug paraphernalia such as clear plastic bags and pill bottles to package, store and conceal marijuana, according to warrants. Pill bottles, a pill crusher and plastic straws were used to process, prepare, package store, contain, conceal and introduce in the body a controlled substance other than marijuana, according to court records.

Privette will appear in court on May 18.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

