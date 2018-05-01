Job fair May 16 in Fairmont

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont will partner with the N.C. Works Career Center to hold an employer job fair May 16.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. in Fairmont. An expected 20 to 25 local, county and regional employers will be present. This will be the 13th job fair held in Fairmont since May 2016.

“I believe that it is the duty for the town of Fairmont to reach out and have opportunities for our citizens,” Commissioner Charles Kemp said. “The town is committed to helping these people.”

For more information, call 910-740-0277.