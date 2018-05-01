Bridge work forces detours

LUMBERTON — Sections of three Robeson County roads will be closed for time periods from a couple days to more than six months so repair work can be done and to replace bridges.

Two bridges are being built on White Pond Road southwest of Fairmont. Both lanes of traffic will be closed 24 hours a day seven days a week through Nov. 15. The project also includes other miscellaneous work.

The detour is White Pond Road to Raynham Road to N.C. 130 to N.C. 904 back to White Pond Road.

Both lanes of traffic on a section of Gaddy’s Mill Road southwest of Pembroke will be closed through May 30 for a culvert replacement project and miscellaneous work. The project calls for work to be undertaken 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The detour is Gaddy’s Mill Road to Morrison Road to N.C. 83 back to Gaddy’s Mill Road.

Both lanes of a section of Evergreen Church Road near Pembroke will be closed through Friday so a pipe underneath the road can be replaced.

The detour is Evergreen Church Road to N.C. 72 to Chicken Road back to Evergreen Church Road.