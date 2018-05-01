Red Springs seeks grant for water plant

RED SPRINGS — Town leaders are seeking a grant that could pay up to 75 percent the cost of building a new $5 million water plant.

The Board of Commissioners heard Tuesday during its regular meeting that City Manager David Ashburn submitted the grant application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the first round of the application process. Ashburn missed the meeting because of a medical procedure.

“We’ll probably get about 50 percent of the cost,” said Timothy Mauldin, Public Works director. “It’s like if you have three kids and $100, and they all want $40, the first two will get that, and the third will get less than he wanted.”

The preliminary engineering report, the first step in the process, has been created and sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for review, Mayor Edward Henderson said. The report is designed to ensure the area is safe environmentally and is suitable for the plant.

“We should all have clean water,” Henderson said. “Think about starting a new restaurant, and trying to make it happen. We don’t want the water to come out brown. We’ve all seen that.”

The commissioners also were told John M. McNeill Farmers Market administrators recently sought bids for construction to create an enclosed multi-purpose facility. The low bid was $141,768. The plan is for the community to be able to rent the facility and for the facility to be used as something more than just a farmers market.

Repaving streets in the downtown area also was discussed Tuesday as part of the proposed 2018-2019 budget.

There are several streets that need to be resurfaced, trip hazards on sidewalks to fix, and adding speed humps on Eighth Avenue to slow down traffic. The budget for these projects is $300,000 and the plan is to start in July.

“These are the tax dollars of the citizens, and their money,” Mauldin said. “This resurfacing depends on the state money.”

The commissioners chose an electric sign costing $23,924 to replace the wooden sign in front of Town Hall. The lettering on the chosen sign will be more defined, and have more colors than the other two options.

Board of Adjustments Director Ernest Stephens told commissioners of a problem regarding a home that had burned. He said the owner was unable to comply with the city’s request to remove the debris, even when faced with a $25-a-day fine. The cost to remove the building would be between $5,000 and $17,000, which the owner couldn’t afford. Instead, the owner will turn the deed to the home over to the town.

Town leaders are discussing a community strategic plan, with plans for the N.C. State Rural Planning Center to assist.

“We need about a year to implement these plans,” said Annette Bryant, town Human Resources officer. “We’ll have six meetings here with the Strategic Planning Committee to put in place our plans. “

The committee is trying create a vision of how it would like Red Springs to look in the next 10 to 15 years.

“There may be grants available, which would help to get approval for the plan to make the town a better place,” she said. “We’re at the beginning of the process.”

