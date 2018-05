LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends has scheduled a pet Adopt-A-Thon for Saturday.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. All fully vetted cats will be $50. Dogs and puppies will be available for adoption for a cost of $200.

The Adopt-A-Thon will feature grilled hot dogs, face painting, corn hole games and much more. Various vendors will be present with items for sale. The vendors will donate a percentage of their receipts to Franny’s Friends.