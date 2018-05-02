Democrats hold 9th District convention

CHARLOTTE — The 9th Congressional District of the North Carolina Democratic Party has scheduled its 2018 District Convention for Saturday.

The convention will take place at the George A. Batte Jr. Fine Arts Center at Wingate University, located at 403 N. Camden Road in Wingate. The list of convention speakers includes Wayne Goodwin chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

The 9th District includes Anson, Bladen, Cumberland, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland, and Union counties.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Business to be conducted includes the election of a member for the State Convention’s Committee on Credentials and Appeals, Council of Review, and Resolutions & Platform Committee. Delegates also will vote on a range of resolutions submitted via county conventions.

All registered Democrats living in the 9th District are welcome to attend, but voting is limited to people elected as delegates to the district convention at their respective county conventions.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/nc9dems/ for more information.