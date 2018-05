LUMBERTON — A man committed suicide on Tuesday night by jumping off the bridge at Exit 19 and onto Interstate 95, according to police.

The Robesonian typically does not report information on suicides, but did in this case because of the public nature of the incident. Police said the man jumped at 7:12 p.m. It is believed he died from the fall and was not struck by a vehicle.

Traffic was backed up for awhile as police and paramedics responded.

The Robesonian will not publish the man’s name.