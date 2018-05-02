3-day powwow kicks off Friday

PEMBROKE — The 2018 Lumbee Powwow Dance of the Springs Moon three-day event will begin Friday and run through Sunday.

The powwow, located at the Lumbee Cultural Center in Maxton, will feature inter-tribal dancing and dance contests. Grand entries will take place on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Prize money will be offered to the winners of various drum and dance contests. Other activities include living history with demonstrators, storytelling, stickball games and hayrides. Vendors will be on site with a variety of food, crafts and jewelry for sale.

Participant must have tribal identification, state or federal, to participate in dance contests.

Golf carts and ATVs are not allowed on premises. Parking is free and will be located at the Powwow Grounds.

Admission is $8 for adults; $6 for ages 6 to 12; $5 for people age 55 and older and military with identification. Children age 5 and younger get in for free. A full weekend pass is available for $18.

Contact John Oxendine at 910-738-1780 or 910-521-7861 for information about the powwow.

Native American Student Association Day will take place early Friday at the Indian Education Resource Center at 818 W. Third St. in Pembroke. Educational activities will run from 10 a.m. to noon for middle school students and from 1:30 to 5 p.m. for high school. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and Charly Lowry, a Lumbee and lead vocalist of Dark Water Rising will attend. The EPA will provide STEM activities for the students and Lowry will perform and share her experiences as an artist.