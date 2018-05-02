McDonald’s steps up for fire victims

Lisa Rust and her husband Kenneth own the McDonald’s franchise in Fairmont, and seven others. They will donate 40 percent of the proceeds from Friday’s sales at the store to help people who lost their jobs to a recent fire. - Forty-five people lost their jobs when a fire destroyed this building on April 21. It housed the True Value Hardware Store, The Meat Store, and Dollar Tree. -

FAIRMONT — The McDonald’s restaurant here has an all-day special on its Friday menu: Forty percent of the revenue from sales that day will benefit displaced workers from a fire that destroyed three businesses recently, folks who often patronized the restaurant.

An estimated 45 people lost their jobs when the April 21 fire destroyed the businesses on North Walnut Street. Cash donations will also be accepted.

“We don’t have a specific goal in mind,” said Lisa Rust, who with her husband Kenneth owns and operates eight McDonald’s. “We’re trying to help. These businesses were important, and we’re going to help those that were displaced in the town. We’re giving sacrificially. We are amazed by the community.”

It could be a good Friday.

“Friday is usually very good for us,” said Rust, who opened the Fairmont franchise in 1996. “The first of the month is always good, and beach traffic comes through here then.”

The Meat Store, True Value Hardware and Dollar Tree occupied the 30,000-square-foot building. True Value had been in the North Walnut Street location for 25 years.

“Those people have been friends for 20 years. When Hurricane Matthew came through, we were all affected by that,” Rust said. “The generosity in this town is incredible, the way people come together to help.”

“It’s amazing to be able to help the town after this tragedy,” said LaTasha Jones, restaurant manager.

“We’re very grateful, and so indebted,” said Stein Elleson, manager of the True Value store. “It was a tragedy for the small town. I’m grateful that they’re helping out my employees.”

Jenny Larson, Fairmont town clerk, remembers working at the hardware store after college.

“I worked there for three years after college as their bookkeeper,” she said. “I have a lot of good memories about working there.”

Larson met her husband while working in the business. He was a store assistant manager.

“We’re still close friends with the family. Anything I can do to help,” Larson said.

“I like being in a small town. Everyone knows everyone, and we pull together in a bad situation,” said Elleson. “It’s appreciated on our part. The good Lord put it in front of us. I don’t know what will happen.”

All three stores were important to the town, but True Value was the only hardware store in town.

“We used it frequently,” Rust said. “It was so handy not to have to travel.”

“People depended on it for everything. It had horse feed for my sister’s horses. There was a home decor section, and they carried cell phone products as well,” Larson said.

Town departments spent about $1,000 a month there, she said.

“You see news of fires all the time on TV,” Larson said. “For these folks, it was their entire life.”

Fairmont’s government also is helping.

The Water Department will accept donations through May 16. Gifts also can be mailed to Jenny Larson, Fire Donations, c/o Town of Fairmont, P.O. Box 248, Fairmont, N.C., 28340.

“They’re small gestures, but we’re a tight-knit community, and we want to help out whenever we can,” Larson said.

The fire was ruled accidental, a result of an electrical problem. It began in the roof and aided by a blustery day, spead quickly.

