Two charged in unrelated break-ins

LUMBERTON — Two men have been charged in connection to unrelated break-ins of a home and vehicles.

Christian Dwayne Bell, 18, of 216 Fernwood Circle in Lumberton, was arrested April 26 and charged with felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, according to court documents.

Bell is accused of breaking into a residence and stealing a 50-inch flat screen television, and a fire stick. The stolen items have a combined estimated value of $560. The home, which was broken into on March 11, is next door to Bell’s residence.

Bell’s next court date is May 14.

In an unrelated case, Kelly Travis Funderburk, 28, of 363 Cox Lane in Lumberton, was arrested April 6 and charged with breaking into cars and using a stolen debit card to make purchases, warrants show. The crimes were allegedly committed in March.

Funderburk was charged with obtaining money or property through false pretenses as part of a scheme or artifice to defraud, obtaining property under false pretense, break or enter of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny, court records show. Funderburk is accused of breaking into a 2015 Dodge Dart, and stealing bank and credit cards, a black designer handbag and a driver’s license, all with an estimated total value of $166.

Funderburk also is accussed of buying beverages and snacks from the Circle K at 501 W. Third St. in Pembroke with stolen debit card, court records show. The total estimated value of the merchandise and cigarettes was $86.50.

On March 18, Funderburk was implicated in a rash of car break-ins on or near The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He was charged with six counts of break or enter a motor vehicle.

Funderburk’s next court dates are May 15 and July 17.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Bell_1.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Funderburk_1.jpg

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.