Small riot follows traffic stop

LUMBERTON — A traffic stop led to a small riot that left one police officer injured and six people facing criminal charges.

Neither the name of the Lumberton Police Department officer who was injured Saturday on Albion Street in Lumberton nor the extent of the officer’s injuries was available.

Shawn Demetrius Powers, 52, and Corey Lamar Clark, 33, both of Albion Street in Lumberton, were charged with resisting, delaying and/or obstructing a public officer, and inciting a riot. Each was placed under a $5,000 secured bond, warrants show.

Ronessa Hill, 40, of West 26th Street in Lumberton; James Antonio Baldwin, 57, of Pine Street in Fayetteville; Quintin Mitchell, 30, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton; Nakatoe Haywood, 40, of Pope’s Crossing Road in Lumberton, were charged with with resisting, delaying and/or obstructing a public officer. Each was placed under a $1,000 secured bond, according to court documents.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday two Lumberton police officers were near Albion and West 24th streets when they saw two vehicles committing a stop sign violation, according to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker. A traffic stop was conducted on both vehicles in front of a residence on Albion Street.

As officers began investigating the traffic infractions, a “loud music” call was dispatched at the home in front of where the police and vehicles were parked, Parker said.

One of the officers walked over to a man, who identified himself as the homeowner, and asked if he could turn the music down, Parker said. The homeowner complied.

As the officers finished writing citations for the two drivers, about 20 people who were attending a party at the Albion Street home approached the officers and began cursing and yelling at them, Parker said.

The people were told repeatedly to “step back,” Parker said. They ignored the officers’ instructions and became louder and more aggressive toward the officers.

Two people in the crowd appeared to incite the crowd by acting aggressively toward the officers. They and four other people in the crowd were arrested and charged.

According to court documents patrolmen Erich Hackney, S. Jacobs, T. Carter and J. Morton were among the lawmen on scene. However, the officers’ roles are not clear. Hackney is an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office who works as an auxilliary officer.

Warrants indicate that when Hackney and Officer Branston Collins attempted to write the citations, Powers refused to back away, cursed at the officers and told the officers to “get off my damn grass.” Powers appeared to be the ringleader and did incite others to engage in conduct that created a clear and present danger of a riot by using words and actions leading others to engage in conduct that would create a riot. according to warrants.

Stephanie Denise Sinclair, 34, of Norment Road, was cited for driving while subject to an impairing substance and by failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign, court documents show.

Sattara Roshumba McCormick, 23, of 39 Bradford St. in Lumberton, was cited for driving without a license and by failing to see before starting, stopping, turning from a direct line that such movement could be made in safety, according to court documents.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Haywood_1.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Hill_2.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Mitchell_3.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Clark_4.jpg

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.