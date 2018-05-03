Crime report

Ronald Coe reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Pate Street and stole a laptop, a camera with a black case and rechargeable batteries. The combined estimated value of the items stolen items was listed as $2,050 on the incident report.

Edith Taylor reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on North Roberts Avenue and stole seven bottles of prescription medication, an 8-inch tablet and a revolver. The combined estimated value of the items stolen items was listed as $650 on the report.

William Bethea reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a home on Elizabethtown Road and stole a bicycle and an assortment of children’s toys. The estimated value of the items was not listed on the report.

Helen Simmons reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Whitney Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Luther Oxendine, on Sinclair Road, Rowland; and Stephanie Calder, on U.S. 501, Maxton.