Pembroke teen charged in murder

Elliot -

FAYETTEVILLE — A Pembroke teen has been charged with the shooting death of a Raeford teen.

Fayetteville police detectives arrested 16-year-old Taji M. Elliot on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, causing serious bodily injury, according to information released Thursday by Sgt. Shawn Strepay, a Fayetteville police spokesperson. Elliot is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bond.

Fayetteville police responded about 12:18 a.m. on April 8 to a report of a shooting at Cliffdale and Reilly roads, according to Strepay. When officers arrived, 18-year-old Karron Howard, of Tennessee Walker Drive in Raeford, was found inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his body.

Howard was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to Strepay.

A motive for the shooting was not known as of Thursday.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to call Detective W. Lee at 910-973-3638. Callers can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that is important in the case. The Crime Stoppers telephone number is 910-483-8477.

Elliot https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Elliot_1.jpg Elliot

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach

Reach