Katherine Roach, of West 22nd Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 16-foot trailer, which contained tools. The values of the trailer and tools were not listed on the crime report.

Jacob Webb, of Idlewood Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and set a book on fire. The value of damages was not listed on the crime report.

David Kelly, of Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone made eight fraudulent money transactions with his debit card at the A&B Mart, Walgreens, Quick Stop, and Shop and Save. The values from these transactions were not listed on the crime report.

Amy Oxendine reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her vehicle on Deep Branch Road in Pembroke.

Terry Rae Locklear reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted her on Rennert Road in Shannon.