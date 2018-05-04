Search nets 2 arrests, drugs, weapon

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man faces charges and a female fugitive is under arrest as the result of action by Robeson County Violent Crimes Task Force agents.

William Thelbert Washington, 52, of 9331 N.C. 211 East in Lumberton, was arrested in his residence Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to a Task Force news release. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $52,500 secured bond.

Kimberly Turpin, 46, was arrested Thursday at Washington’s residence and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Turpin was wanted out of Virginia for possession of a controlled substance, according to the news release. Turpin is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Task Force agents searched Washington’s residence on Thursday, seizing drugs and a firearm.

