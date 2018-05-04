Fire closes down Zaxby’s

LUMBERTON — No one was hurt and there was no structural damage after a fire Friday afternoon at a local eatery.

The Lumberton Fire Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire call at Zaxby’s at 5011 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, Battalion Chief Jeffrey Martin said. Units from stations 1 and 2 rolled onto the scene.

Martin said he can’t confirm what caused the fire because the investigation continues.

“At this point we’re leaning toward a grease fire,” Martin said.

Power was cut to the eatery, and the restaurant will remain closed until the city’s building inspector and county Department of Health say it is safe to reopen for business, he said.