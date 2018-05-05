Program provides tools for caregivers

PEMBROKE — An educational series designed to provide helpful tools to family caregivers will be offered starting May 22.

The free program will take place at Lumber River Council of Governments, located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday beginning on May 22 until June 26. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required by May 15.

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers series is being offered for free because of support from the Lumber River Area Agency on Aging, Family Caregiver Support Program.

The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. Two experienced class leaders will conduct the series.

For information or to register, contact Rachell Hodnett at 910-775-9779.