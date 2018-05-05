State lawmakers call town hall meeting

LUMBERTON — Two state representatives are scheduled to take part in a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Reps. Charles Graham and Garland Pierce, both Democrats, are expected to participate in the meeting that will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Lumberton City Council Chambers, located at 500 N. Cedar St. State Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue also is scheduled to take part in discussions about issues facing the North Carolina General Assembly, including the state’s education system, economy and affordable health care.

Graham represents District 47, which includes part of Robeson County, and Pierce represents District 48, which used to include part of Robeson County but no longer does.