LUMBERTON — The meeting of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson, which is typically held on the second Tuesday of the month, has been postponed until May 15.

The delay is because the finaly day to vote in the May primary is Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, which has been used by the board since its central office was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed by The Robesonian on Facebook.